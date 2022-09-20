22nd Century announces distributor for Colorado market.

22nd Century Group Inc. said Tuesday it has formed a partnership with Eagle Rock Distributing Co., a wholesale partner of Anheuser-Busch, to distribute its very-low-nicotine traditional cigarette products in the Colorado market.

The manufacturer’s VLN King and VLN Menthol King brands contain up to 95% less nicotine than conventional traditional cigarettes.

The brands will be made available to nearly 7,000 outlets with regional and national chains, such as Walgreens, Safeway, Circle K and 7-Eleven, and independent accounts statewide.

The manufacturer’s first test market has been with Circle K in the Chicago area, along with Smoker Friendly that has more than 800 independently owned and operated retail stores.

22nd Century, based in Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where the company has 49 of its 65 employees.

However, the company currently derives most of its revenue from producing traditional cigarettes for third-party customers.