22nd Century begins retail production of very-low-nicotine cigarettes

22nd Century said the pilot will help "better understand how adult smokers will use this unique and revolutionary product prior to advancing to national distribution, providing an unmatched tool for helping adult smokers find an off-ramp from nicotine addiction."

“Production of VLN for commercial sale is now under way at 22nd Century’s in-house manufacturing facilities,” said Nathan Schmitt, the company's director of operations & supply chain.

“With a long history of producing reduced nicotine content research cigarettes as well as contract manufacturing for other brands, we were well prepared to commence manufacturing quickly upon receiving VLN’s historic modified-risk tobacco product authorization.

"We are also making additional capital investments into our facilities to support expanded production volumes as we ready for national launch following the pilot launch program.”

Controversial

The burning of tobacco leaves is the cause of most carcinogens associated with traditional cigarettes.

Nicotine, while addictive and potentially harmful to the brain, heart and lungs, is not considered as a carcinogen.