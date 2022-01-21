22nd Century board of directors appoints CEO Mish

The board of directors for 22nd Century Group Inc. said Friday it has appointed chief executive James Mish to the board.

Mish has served as chief executive since June 2020.

On Tuesday, 22nd Century Group said it plans to launch in March the advertising and distribution of its very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes in the first major metropolitan market.

On Dec. 23, the Food and Drug Administration authorized as modified-risk options the “VLN King” and “VLN Menthol King” brands. 22nd Century, based in Buffalo, has its manufacturing plant in Mocksville with 56 employees.

It’s a controversial authorization for the FDA, given that a modified-risk tobacco product designation allows for the advertising of products as reduced harm or reduced risk compared with traditional cigarettes.

22nd Century can market the two products as having the capability to “help reduce exposure to and consumption of nicotine for smokers who use them” — products that the company touts “that smokes, tastes and smells like a conventional cigarette.”

