22nd Century CEO touts as 'when/not if' FDA approval of very-low nicotine cigarettes

Mish said that even if 22nd Century captures "just one-quarter of 1% market share of the U.S. tobacco market, (it) could result in revenues that may over time, based on current market multiples, drive the company’s market capitalization more than 5 to 10 times higher than it is today."

22nd Century's market capitalization was $81.7 million as of Friday.

The FDA has said that “generally, (it has) determined that smokers of reduced-nicotine cigarettes tend to actually decrease the number of cigarettes smoked per day and that they do not change the intensity of their puff or inhalation.”

The FDA has “determined that non-smokers, including youth, are unlikely to start using the (VLN) products, and those who experiment are less likely to become addicted than people who experiment with conventional cigarettes.”

However, Piper Sandler senior analyst Michael Lavery wrote in February "we came away from this meeting with a view that a low-nicotine product standard may be less likely to have scientific support to show that it would be appropriate for the protection of public health.”