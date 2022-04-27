22nd Century chief executive gets major salary boost in 2021

Total compensation for James Mish, chief executive of 22nd Century Group Inc., more than doubled in fiscal 2021 to $2.53 million, the tobacco manufacturer listed in a regulatory filing Monday.

Mish received an 88% jump in base salary to $452,763. He took over as chief executive in June 2020. His bonus was down 9.9% to $608,000.

The company reported Mish receiving stock awards valued at $1.44 million on the date they were awarded. 22nd Century said the CEO pay ratio was $46 to $1 based on median employee salary of $55,189.

22nd Century, based in Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in Mocksville where it has 51 of its 67 employees.

Michael Zercher, its president and chief operating officer, received a 0.4% jump in base salary to $368,060, a $638,100 bonus and total compensation of $2.67 million.

John Franzino was hired in June 20201 as chief financial officer and treasurer. He was paid $306,849 in base salary, a $209,613 bonus and total compensation of $1.11 million.

