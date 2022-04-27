 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
22nd Century chief executive gets major salary boost in 2021

22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group's largest workforce is at its manufacturing plant in Mocksville.

 Photo courtesy of 22nd Century Group

Total compensation for James Mish, chief executive of 22nd Century Group Inc., more than doubled in fiscal 2021 to $2.53 million, the tobacco manufacturer listed in a regulatory filing Monday.

Mish received an 88% jump in base salary to $452,763. He took over as chief executive in June 2020. His bonus was down 9.9% to $608,000.

The company reported Mish receiving stock awards valued at $1.44 million on the date they were awarded. 22nd Century said the CEO pay ratio was $46 to $1 based on median employee salary of $55,189.

22nd Century, based in Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in Mocksville where it has 51 of its 67 employees.

Michael Zercher, its president and chief operating officer, received a 0.4% jump in base salary to $368,060, a $638,100 bonus and total compensation of $2.67 million.

John Franzino was hired in June 20201 as chief financial officer and treasurer. He was paid $306,849 in base salary, a $209,613 bonus and total compensation of $1.11 million.

