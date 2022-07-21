22nd Century cuts asking price for latest stock offering to investors

22nd Century Group Inc. has cut the asking price by nearly half for its latest stock offering to institutional investors.

22nd Century, based in Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has 51 employees.

The manufacturer said Thursday it has "entered into definitive agreements with several institutional investors" to sell 17.07 million shares of its common stock at $2.05 a share for a potential $35 million raise.

In contrast, in June 2021 the manufacturer sold 10 million shares to an unidentified institutional investor at $4 a share for a $40 million raise.

There's also an agreement for 22nd Century to grant those investors the ability to buy another 17.07 million unregistered stock warrants, also at $2.05 a share. Those warrants are exercisable immediately and expire in July 2027.

The offerings are projected to close by Monday.

At 17.07 million shares offered, the sale represents 10.4% of its 164.54 million shares outstanding. At $34.14 million shares, that represents 20.8% of the outstanding shares.

The share price has swung wildly over the past 12 months, dropping as low as $1.42 on May 11 and climbing as high as $4.17 on Aug. 13.

22nd Century had another public stock offering in October 2017 in which it sold 20.57 million shares — at $2.62 a share — that yielded gross proceeds of $54 million.

The offering also comes about six weeks after 22nd Century said in a May 31 regulatory filing Friday that it has sold more than $58 million in stock toward its May 13 purchase of privately held GVB Biopharma.

GVB, founded in 2016 and based in Las Vegas, is one of the largest providers of hemp-derived active ingredients in CBD products for pharmaceutical and consumer goods industries.

The manufacturer said May 13 it is paying for the deal by providing 32.9 million unregistered shares of its stock to GVB, along with assuming $4.5 million of GVB debt. That valued the deal at $55 million.

"The placement price will always be closer to the current market price," said Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker.

"The current price has been impacted by the number of new shares issued, not only for this offering, but additionally for their acquisition of GVB purchased with the issuance of 32.9 million shares.

"The lower price is reflective of the dilution to existing shareholders," Gray said. "The issuance of the warrants for another 17 million shares at the same price further dilutes current ownership."

Gray said that "as long as the market can continue to absorb these share offerings, it is the smarter way to raise capital vs taking on debt."

"All that said, it would be wise for them to stay away from additional large issuances of equity for a while.

"Current holders will want to see some positive bottom-line impact."

Very low nicotine update

The manufacturer said it intends to use proceeds from the capital raise "to accelerate and expand the launch of its VLN reduced nicotine content cigarettes in additional U.S. markets beyond the test market with Circle K convenience in the Chicago area. The manufacturer cited Colorado as a potential expansion market.

“The results of our Chicago VLN pilot with Circle K have been very positive," said John Miller, president of the manufacturer's tobacco products unit.

"We are now testing specific incentive programs, including couponing, designed to encourage adult smokers to try VLN as a means to help them smoke less."

In December, the Food and Drug Administration approved the designation of the “VLN King” and “VLN Menthol King” brands of 22nd Century Group Inc. as modified-risk options to traditional cigarettes.

On June 21, the FDA formally rolled out its proposal to reduce nicotine content in traditional cigarettes to minimal and potentially non-addictive levels by as early as May 2023. 22nd Century's traditional cigarettes contain 95% less nicotine than conventional cigarettes

However, the proposal is expected to draw legal challenges from tobacco manufacturers that could take several years to address, similar to projections about the FDA’s recent strategy to prohibit or severely limit menthol flavoring in traditional cigarettes.

Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav has said that any rulemaking process could take two years. Potential litigation from the industry could lead to another two years of delay, and implementation at retail may add another year.”

If very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes prove attractive to tobacco consumers, the end result could be 22nd Century having a sharp increase in revenue and a potential buyout by a global tobacco manufacturer.