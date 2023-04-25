22nd Century Group said in a regulatory filing Friday that John Franzino, its chief administrative officer and a top-five executive, has departed from the manufacturer after his job was eliminated.

Franzino was hired in June 2021 as chief financial officer and treasurer.

In fiscal 2022, Franzino was paid $294,606 in base salary, down 4.6%, as well as $238,140 in incentive pay and total compensation of $827,805, down 25.5%.

22nd Century, based in Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in Mocksville where it has 51 of its 67 employees.