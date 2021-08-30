22nd Century expands plant-based initiative into global hops market

22nd Century Group Inc. is expanding the reach of its plant science by entering the global specialty hops market, the company's chief executive told shareholders Monday.

22nd Century, which recently moved to Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has 51 employees.

Chief executive James Mish said the incentives for entering the European hops sector are potential sales in the brewing and pharmaceutical industries.

"Like our existing franchises, the hop plant market is ripe for disruption and offers opportunities for 22nd Century to provide unique and significant competitive advantages to commercial partners," Mish said.

Investors, however, didn't appear to rally around the expansion plans.

The share price was down as much as 13.8% during trading Monday before closing down 12.85%, or by 51 cents to $3.46.

Mish said 22nd Century's European hops subsidiary, 22nd Century Group Europe BV, will be based in the Netherlands.

The subsidiary also will be involved with expanding the company's tobacco and hemp/cannabis plant operations globally.