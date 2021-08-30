22nd Century expands plant-based initiative into global hops market

22nd Century Group Inc. is expanding the reach of its plant science by entering the global specialty hops market, the company's chief executive told shareholders Monday.
22nd Century, which recently moved to Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has 51 employees.
Chief executive James Mish said the incentives for entering the European hops sector are potential sales in the brewing and pharmaceutical industries.
"Like our existing franchises, the hop plant market is ripe for disruption and offers opportunities for 22nd Century to provide unique and significant competitive advantages to commercial partners," Mish said.
Investors, however, didn't appear to rally around the expansion plans.
The share price was down as much as 13.8% during trading Monday before closing down 12.85%, or by 51 cents to $3.46.
Mish said 22nd Century's European hops subsidiary, 22nd Century Group Europe BV, will be based in the Netherlands.
The subsidiary also will be involved with expanding the company's tobacco and hemp/cannabis plant operations globally.
"The proceeds of our recent common equity financing are being used to accelerate advancements in this new market and each of our plant franchises," Mish said.
In June, 22nd Century said it had reached an agreement to sell 10 million shares to an unidentified institutional investor for $4 a share. The company also said it is expanding the reach of its hemp/cannabis development initiatives to include a presence in Canada.
The company has continued to wait on a pending Food and Drug Administration decision since February 2020 on its reduced-risk application for its very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes.
Mish told shareholders that "the rising demand for microbrew and craft beers is driving a large segment of the specialty hops market, where distinctive flavors, aromas and nutritional uses are particularly important in creating unique and differentiated products."
"Additional growth drivers in mainstream specialty hops include demand for yield optimization to reduce input costs for brewers, increase of active ingredients for dietary supplements/pharmaceutical companies, and the need for improvement in disease and pest resistance."
Mish stressed that "importantly, the global hop plant market is not as highly regulated as tobacco or hemp/cannabis, thereby providing a faster path to commercialization than those two plant franchises."
"We are advancing commercial partnerships rather than competing with global hops producers, beer developers and marketers, flavor and fragrance suppliers, and nutritional/pharmaceutical companies in the hop plant space."
Mish said that 22nd Century is "six months into our initial hops two-year development cycle and expect monetization of hop plant varieties and IP with upfront license fees beginning in 12 to 18 months."
"In summary, we will not make your beer, we will make it better," Mish said.
Mish said the company's modified-risk tobacco product application has completed the FDA’s scientific review process and is now in the documentation process, "the final stage before the FDA announces its decision."
The goal with FDA approval is launching very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes globally by the first quarter.
"We also expect to begin to monetize our hemp/cannabis plant lines and intellectual property by the end of this year," Mish said.
