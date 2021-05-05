22nd Century expands testing functions in Mocksville plant

22nd Century Group Inc. said Wednesday it had expanded testing capabilities for its very-low-nicotine tobacco and cigarettes products. The company, based in Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in Mocksville where it has 51 of its 67 employees.
22nd Century estimates its cost per VLN sample will decrease by more than 90%, while the lead time for key data will take less than a day compared to using a third-party testing service that can take weeks.
James Mish, the company’s chief executive, said in a statement that “by having the entire testing process managed within 22nd Century, it will improve testing consistency and give us greater ability to manage product quality in-house.”
22nd Century has been waiting for more than a year for the Food and Drug Administration to decide whether it will approve a modified-risk tobacco product application that would allow it to market and sell its very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes to consumers.
The manufacturer had said its traditional cigarettes contain 95% less nicotine than those in the marketplace.
Some analysts and industry officials have questioned whether drastically lower nicotine levels will just lead smokers to consume more cigarettes.
