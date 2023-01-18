22nd Century expands U.S. distribution channels

22nd Century Group Inc. said Wednesday it has formed distribution agreements with Core-Mark International and Eby-Brown Company, two of the largest U.S. convenience store distributors.

22nd Century's very-low-nicotine traditional cigarette products are available for purchase by eligible Core-Mark and Eby-Brown distributors.

There are 31 Core-Mark and Eby-Brown warehouses in the U.S.

John Miller, 22nd Century’s president of tobacco products, said the agreements “make possible the launch of VLN cigarettes in virtually every key U.S. market we are targeting in our state-by-state, region-by-region roll-out strategy."

22nd Century, based in Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has at least 49 of its 65 employees.