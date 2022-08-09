22nd Century expansion into cannabis marketplace leads to near tripling in second-quarter loss

A surge in operational expenses led to a near tripling in the second-quarter loss for 22nd Century Group Inc. to $11.5 million.

The manufacturer reported Tuesday the increased loss came in spite of a 72.9% jump in revenue to $14.48 million.

22nd Century had an earnings loss of 6 cents, compared with a loss of 3 cents a year ago.

The average earnings forecast was a loss of 5 cents by three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

22nd Century, based in Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has 49 of its 65 employees.

The company derives most of its revenue from producing traditional cigarettes for third-party customers, although it has been selling its very-low-nicotine cigarettes in test markets in Chicago and Colorado.

22nd Century’s VLN King and VLN Menthol King brands contain up to 95% less nicotine than conventional traditional cigarettes.

Meanwhile, the company had a 71.3% increase in cost of goods sold to $13.58 million and a 60.4% increase in sales, general and administrative expenses to $11.37 million. It also had an $885,000 loss on investments during the quarter.

The primary difference in the year-over-year revenue and expenses comparison is 22nd Century's $55 million purchase in May of privately held GVB Biopharma.

GVB, founded in 2016 and based in Las Vegas, is one of the largest providers of hemp-derived active ingredients involving CBD products for the pharmaceutical and consumer goods industries worldwide, based on total tonnage.

22nd Century chief executive James Mish said the integration 'is effectively completed ... We believe 22nd Century is now the most comprehensive vertically integrated supply chain in hemp/cannabis, offering distinct competitive advantages from plant genetics to finished white label goods on the shelf for consumers."

"We expect our hemp/cannabis operations to be cash positive at the first quarter as a result of the investments we are making today.”

22nd Century also had a $2.55 million benefit in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 from the gain on the Panacea investment conversion.

Mish said the Chicago test pilot with Circle K convenience stores "is exceeding expectations, driving us to accelerate and expand our launch plans."

Mish has said the manufacturer has gained regulatory clearances to launch its very low nicotine tobacco and menthol styled products in nine states: California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, Mississippi, New York, Rhode Island and Texas.

"The pilot and consumer studies have made clear that our approach focusing on awareness, education and trial is working with adult smokers," Mish said.

"We are now testing specific offers designed to increase trial and repeat purchase among existing smokers looking to smoke less/reduce their nicotine consumption, while also expanding our presence in Chicago and in Illinois."

Mish said Colorado was chosen as the second test pilot primarily because the state offers a reduced taxation rate for modified-risk tobacco authorized products.

"That provides a favorable cost structure for our VLN products in that state, as compared with traditional premium cigarettes," Mish said.

The manufacturer is "working closely with a major consumer packaged goods distributor and a long-standing specialty distributor covering convenience, grocery, and drug stores across the state," Mish said.

He said those potential distribution networks would give 22nd Century "full access to a broad range of more than 3,000 targeted statewide potential points of sale."

In terms of GVB revenues, Mish said "we are actively pursuing additional contracts in the industry to accelerate GVB’s existing growth opportunities, while at the same time working to integrate our high-yield plant strains into GVB’s supply chain, further enhancing the productivity and profitability of this franchise.

The Barclays projection that 22nd Century could reach up to $43 million in annual sales “would be good news for its investors,” said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.

However, Sweanor said the $43 million needs to be put into context given the U.S. traditional cigarette marketplace has about $60 billion in annual sales, according to Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog.

“22nd Century would be taking, in Barclay’s optimistic forecast, somewhere in the range of 1/1,500th of the market, with a product that only makes health sense if its customers soon stop using it,” Sweanor said.