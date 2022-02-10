22nd Century gains organic hemp certification

22nd Century Group Inc. said Wednesday that it has received USDA organic certification for its hemp production at Needle Rock Farms.

The company said the certification will allow it “to command a premium price and margin for its hemp biomass.”

22nd Century said it completed harvesting from its first two customized hemp/cannabis plant lines in the fourth quarter. It said it is selecting an expanded roster of plant lines for the 2022 growing season.

22nd Century said that proprietary plants will be developed under its direction with optimum levels of cannabinoids that meet high-quality standards when grown at commercial scale.

The company, which recently moved to Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has 51 employees.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.