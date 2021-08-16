 Skip to main content
22nd Century Group begins trading on Nasdaq market
22nd Century Group begins trading on Nasdaq market

The common shares of 22nd Century Group Inc. began trading Monday on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The stock previously trade on the New York Stock Exchange American. Its symbol remains “XXII.”

22nd Century, which recently moved to Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has 49 of its 65 employees.

The company continues to wait for a Food and Drug Administration decision on its modified-risk tobacco-product application, which would allow it to advertise products as reduced-harm or reduced-risk compared with traditional cigarettes.

An FDA decision has been pending since Feb. 14, 2020 on 22nd Century's application for its very-low nicotine traditional cigarettes.

