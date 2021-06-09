22nd Century Group gaining admission to Russell indexes

22nd Century Group Inc said Wednesday that it will be added to Russell 2000, Russell 3000 and Russell Global indexes on June 28.
The company's stock is trading on the New York Stock Exchange's American index, which is designed for growing companies while also offering investors additional trading options.
“We believe our timely inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index will raise visibility and public awareness of 22nd Century as an attractive investment in tobacco harm reduction and market-leading hemp/cannabis research,” 22nd Century’s chief executive James Mish said in a statement.
FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.
“It is an honor to join the Russell 2000 Index this year, a meaningful milestone that we believe acknowledges our company’s strong growth and progress on stated initiatives, and reflects the market’s confidence in our new leadership team, innovative strategies and diligent financial execution,” Mish said.
22nd Century reported a larger loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 at $5.03 million, compared with $4.03 million a year ago.
It had sales of $6.8 million in the first quarter, down from $71 million a year ago. The company drives most of its revenue from producing traditional cigarettes for third-party customers.
Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker, said 22nd Century's inclusion in the Russell indexes "is significant for a company of its size given that it will automatically be added to all of the ETF’s/mutual funds that track those indexes."
"That will increase the amount of institutional ownership of the stock.
"This is usually seen as a sign of increasing stability and continued growth of the company."
22nd Century, which recently moved to Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has 51 employees.
The company said Monday it has reached an agreement to sell 10 million shares to an unidentified institutional investor for $4 a share. It closed on the offering Wednesday.
The sale, which was expected to close Wednesday, represents 6.5% of its 152.44 million shares outstanding.
The company also said it is expanding the reach of its hemp/cannabis development initiatives to include a presence in Canada.
The main catalysts have been 22nd Century’s expansion in the hemp and cannabis marketplace, as well as a pending Food and Drug Administration decision since February 2020 on its reduced-risk application for its very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes.
