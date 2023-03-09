A near tripling in fourth-quarter revenue for 22nd Century Group Inc. was more than offset by a near tripling in cost of goods and operational expenses, the tobacco and cannabis manufacturer reported Thursday.

22nd Century had a loss of $26.3 million, compared with a loss of $13.9 million a year ago.

There was an earnings loss of 12 cents, compared with a 9-cent loss a year ago.

The average earnings forecast was a loss of 6 cents by three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

22nd Century, based in Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has at least 49 of its 65 employees.

22nd Century chief executive James Mish said in November that the Mocksville plant has added both a production line and a second shift that has resulted in a 25% capacity increase.

Revenue was $19.2 million, up from just under $8 million a year ago.

The company currently derives most of its revenue from producing traditional cigarettes for third-party customers.

The manufacturer’s VLN King and VLN Menthol King brands contain up to 95% less nicotine than conventional traditional cigarettes.

It has been selling those cigarettes in test markets in Chicago and Colorado and is preparing for distribution in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The primary difference in the year-over-year revenue and expenses comparison is 22nd Century’s $55 million purchase in May of privately held GVB Biopharma.

GVB, founded in 2016 and based in Las Vegas, is one of the largest providers of hemp-derived active ingredients involving CBD products for the pharmaceutical and consumer goods industries worldwide, based on total tonnage.

It was the second full revenue quarter featuring GVB since the purchase.

Meanwhile, the surge in cost of goods and operational expenses were expected.

They are strategic — and risky — in nature given its accelerated push into expansion markets in the Southwest and recent cannabis industry purchases.

Cost of goods sold was at $19.8 million, up from $7.7 million a year ago.

Operating expenses jumped from $9 million to $23.1 million.

22nd Century said those expenses increased “primarily by the acquisition of GVB and higher strategic consulting and marketing, legal and personnel costs as we continue to expand the launch of VLN and build our executive management team.”

For fiscal 2022, the net loss was $59.8 million, compared with $32.6 million a year ago.

Big-picture focus

As has been typical in recent quarters, Mish chose to focus more on product development over quarterly and annual financial results.

“The fourth quarter and 2022 were transformative for 22nd Century as we launched an aggressive commercial rollout of our FDA authorized VLN reduced nicotine content cigarettes and accelerated revenue and margin growth opportunities with our hemp/cannabis business unit,” Mish said.

Mish said the manufacturer is negotiating to expand its presence in national and regional convenience store chains, which sell the bulk of tobacco products to consumers.

Mish said 22nd Century is preparing to enter the California, Florida and Texas markets with a national convenience store chain, as well as regional chains in those states.

"We expect our VLN business to scale quickly in 2023, as we target sales in up to 18 states by year end.

Mish previously mentioned 22nd Century is negotiating to expand its distribution with Circle K convenience stores into up to 18 states.

22nd Century could not be immediately reached for comment on whether North Carolina would be included in those 18 states.

However, the manufacturer said it has gained authorization to begin testing in the second quarter VLN sales at four U.S. military bases located in California, Arizona and North Carolina.

"At an estimated 600 million cartons of annual addressable market opportunity in just those states, achieving even a portion of our VLN goals would put our tobacco business unit well into cash profitable operating results in the second half of 2024, including corporate overhead," Mish said.

In 2018, the N.C. General Assembly passed a law addressing a modified-risk tobacco product that allows for a tax reduction of either 50% or 25%, based on whether the FDA issued either a “risk modification order” or an “exposure modification order.”

Pros and cons

More than 40 anti-tobacco and public-health advocacy groups have filed a joint submission to the Food and Drug Administration urging it to reduce the nicotine levels to as low as legally possible to zero in hopes of curtailing demand.

Meanwhile, pro-tobacco and anti-smoking advocates expressed concern that smokers would opt to smoke more cigarettes to get the same levels of nicotine, which could make consuming cigarettes even riskier given the burning of tobacco leaves is the main carcinogen involved with traditional cigarettes.

They also expressed concerns about very-low-nicotine requirements being the catalyst for a thriving black market of foreign-made traditional cigarettes.

The FDA formally rolled out in June its proposal to reduce nicotine content in traditional cigarettes to minimal and potentially non-addictive levels by as early as May 2023.

The FDA proposal is expected to draw legal challenges from tobacco manufacturers that could take several years to address, similar to projections about the FDA’s recent strategy to prohibit or severely limit menthol flavoring in traditional cigarettes.

“We think it will take a decade or longer for the FDA to introduce nicotine caps due to the long nine-step process at the FDA, the inevitable litigation, and then the one-year time given to retailers to get rid of excess inventory,” Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav said in an investor note.

“The FDA will need to take into consideration inputs from scientific, legal, law enforcement, public health, industry and budgetary stakeholders, and respond to all the comments in an iterative process before it can publish a final rule.”

A Barclays projection that 22nd Century could reach up to $43 million in annual sales “would be good news for its investors,” said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.

However, Sweanor said the $43 million needs to be put into context given the U.S. traditional cigarette marketplace has about $60 billion in annual sales, according to Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog.

If very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes prove attractive to tobacco consumers, the end result could be 22nd Century having a sharp increase in revenue and a potential buyout by a global tobacco manufacturer.

However, investors continue to take a cautious approach to 22nd Century even though it is the only tobacco manufacturer with retail-ready very-low-nicotine products.

The 52-week share-price range is 82 cents to $2.70. The stock opened trading Thursday at 87 cents.