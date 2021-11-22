22nd Century Group hires new chief financial officer

22nd Century Group Inc. said Friday it has hired Richard Fitzgerald as chief financial officer, effective Nov. 15.

Fitzgerald is the company’s third chief financial officer since May 2020.

Fitzgerald previously served as chief financial officer for CleanTech.

John Franzino has been shifted to chief administrative officer. He was named as chief financial officer in June 2020. For fiscal 2020, Franzino was paid $158,213 in salary, a $125,000 bonus and total compensation of $435,248.

22nd Century, based in Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in Mocksville where it has 51 of its 67 employees.

