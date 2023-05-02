22nd Century Group Inc. said Tuesday it has signed with Old Pal LLC an exclusive license, manufacturing and distribution agreement in the hemp/cannabis industry.

Old Pal, founded in 2018 in California, has operations in eight states. Its marketing focus is on nostalgic branding, “striking a chord with millions of daily consumers by paying homage to a simpler era, where hemp/cannabis was uncomplicated, neighbors knew each other by name, and the sense of community was significant.”

The exclusive license with 22nd Century covers Old Pal branded non-Delta-9 THC, hemp derived cannabinoid consumer products and accessories.

22nd Century estimates that its agreements with Cookies and Old Pal represent more than $140 million in potential revenue. The manufacturer said it is advancing its initial mass market retail efforts for these products to a network of more than 200 wholesale distributors.

22nd Century, based in Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in Mocksville where it has 51 of its 67 employees.