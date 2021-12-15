22nd Century Group reaches cannabis licensing agreement

Canadian-based Aurora Cannabis Inc. has reached an exclusive agreement with 22nd Century Group Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. to license iosynthesis intellectual property to Cronos.

The goal of the agreement is advancing research and development on the biosynthesis of cannabinoids.

Biosynthesis, a process common in the pharmaceutical industry, involves using living micro-organisms to convert simple substances into complex compounds.

Through biosynthesis, cannabinoids, particularly those that are rare such as cannabigerol (CBG), cannabichromene (CBC) and cannabinol (CBN), are expected to be produced efficiently and reliably at high levels of purity.

Through licensing agreements, Aurora and 22nd Century together share the global intellectual property rights to commercialize key aspects of cannabinoid biosynthesis in plants and micro-organisms.

22nd Century, based in Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in Mocksville where it has 51 of its 67 employees.

