22nd Century Group reports larger first-quarter loss

22nd Century Group Inc. reported Thursday a larger loss in the first quarter at $5.03 million, compared with $4.03 million a year ago.

22nd Century has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has 51 employees.

22nd Century reported sales of $6.8 million in the first quarter, down from $71 million a year ago. The company drives most of its revenue from producing traditional cigarettes for third-party customers.

For example, 22nd Century said it had fulfilled on April 25 an order of 3.6 million sticks of its Spectrum traditional cigarettes for independent clinical research funded by the FDA and other federal health agencies.

The company continues to wait for a Food and Drug Administration decision on its modified-risk tobacco product application, which would allow it to advertise products as reduced harm or reduced risk compared with traditional cigarettes.

An FDA decision has been pending since Feb. 14, 2020, on 22nd Century's application for its very-low nicotine traditional cigarettes.

