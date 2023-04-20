22nd Century Group Inc. reported Tuesday said it has commenced sales under a new manufacturing agreement to produce a private label premium cigarette brand as Pinnacle.

22nd Century, based in Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in Mocksville where it has 51 of its 67 employees.

The manufacturer said the brand would be sold at one of the nation's top-10 gas station convenience store chains comprising nearly 1,700 stores in 27 states.

"We believe that working with premier retailers on conventional products like Pinnacle offers value to current adult smokers as we aggressively expand our flagship product, FDA authorized VLN® reduced nicotine cigarettes designed specifically to help adult smokers to smoke less,” said John Miller, president of tobacco products at 22nd Century.

Pinnacle is approved in 22 states to date where the retail partner has stores, and available in approximately half of eligible stores to date as availability continues to expand.

22nd Century has Pinnacle applications pending in the remaining states where the customer has stores so as to support availability to all stores and all states within this chain's retail network.