 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
22nd Century has slightly larger loss for fourth quarter
0 comments

22nd Century has slightly larger loss for fourth quarter

{{featured_button_text}}

22nd Century Group Inc. reported Thursday a slightly larger loss in the fourth quarter at $6.4 million, compared with $6.2 million a year ago.

22nd Century has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in Mocksville where it has 51 employees.

For fiscal 2020, it had a $19.7 million loss, compared with a $26.5 million loss in fiscal 2019.

22nd Century reported sales of $7.3 million in the fourth quarter, unchanged from the third quarter. It had an 8.8% increase in fiscal 2020 revenue to $28.1 million. The company drives most of its revenue from producing traditional cigarettes for third-party customers.

The company continues to wait for a Food and Drug Administration decision on its modified-risk tobacco product application, which would allow it to advertise products as reduced harm or reduced risk compared with traditional cigarettes.

An FDA decision has been pending since Feb. 14, 2020, on 22nd Century's application for its very-low nicotine traditional cigarettes.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The frugal habits of some of the wealthiest people in the world

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News