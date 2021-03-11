22nd Century has slightly larger loss for fourth quarter

22nd Century Group Inc. reported Thursday a slightly larger loss in the fourth quarter at $6.4 million, compared with $6.2 million a year ago.

22nd Century has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in Mocksville where it has 51 employees.

For fiscal 2020, it had a $19.7 million loss, compared with a $26.5 million loss in fiscal 2019.

22nd Century reported sales of $7.3 million in the fourth quarter, unchanged from the third quarter. It had an 8.8% increase in fiscal 2020 revenue to $28.1 million. The company drives most of its revenue from producing traditional cigarettes for third-party customers.

The company continues to wait for a Food and Drug Administration decision on its modified-risk tobacco product application, which would allow it to advertise products as reduced harm or reduced risk compared with traditional cigarettes.

An FDA decision has been pending since Feb. 14, 2020, on 22nd Century's application for its very-low nicotine traditional cigarettes.

