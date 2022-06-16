22nd Century hired fourth CFO since May 2020

22nd Century Group Inc. has hired its fourth chief financial officer since May 2020, this time representing a ripple effect from its May purchase of privately held GVB Biopharma.

The manufacturer named GVB's Hugh Kinsman as its chief financial officer, effective Monday. Kinsman had been in that role for GVB — a wholly owned subsidiary of 22nd Century — since March 2020.

22nd Century, based in Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations and 49 of its 65 employees in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville.

The $55 million purchase of GVB was about 20% of 22nd Century’s market capitalization of $268.2 million at the closing of the deal.

Kinsman, age 55, replaces Richard Fitzgerald, who was hired on Nov. 15. 22nd Century said Fitzgerald "was permanently separated from the company on June 13 in connection with the hiring of Mr. Kinsman as CFO."

In a regulatory filing on the chief financial transition, 22nd Century said Kinsman would be paid an annual base salary of $290,000. He is eligible for future cash bonuses and awards of performance units as a percentage of base salary based on the achievement of performance targets to be established by the company.

The filing said Kinsman would receive the equivalent of a year's base salary in severance if his employment is terminated by the company without cause.

“The integration of GVB Biopharma is proceeding very well, and we are excited to build on Hugh’s success at GVB by elevating his financial leadership role to 22nd Century as a whole,” James Mish, 22nd Century's chief executive, said in a statement.

“Hugh brings extensive executive finance experience in fast-growing public companies, as we work to advance our corporate strategies in tobacco and expand the breadth and scale of our hemp/cannabis franchise."

In May, 22nd Century hired tobacco industry veteran John Miller to oversee its reduced nicotine business.

Miller has more than 35 years of experience in the tobacco and consumer packaged-goods industries, including most recently as president and chief executive of Swisher International Inc., which makes cigars and smokeless tobacco products.

He also worked for more than 20 years in various management positions at US Smokeless Tobacco Co. through its acquisition by Altria Group Inc. in 2009.

Part of Miller’s duties is overseeing 22nd Century’s pilot market for its very-low nicotine traditional cigarettes in the Chicago area. Its VLN King and VLN Menthol King brands contain up to 95% less nicotine than conventional traditional cigarettes.

Mish has said the manufacturer has gained regulatory clearances to launch its very-low nicotine tobacco and menthol styled products in nine states: California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, Mississippi, New York, Rhode Island and Texas.

GVB, founded in 2016 and based in Las Vegas, is one of the largest providers of hemp-derived active ingredients in CBD products for pharmaceutical and consumer goods industries.

Mish called the deal “a transformational acquisition for 22nd Century that will enable us to rapidly grow our hemp/cannabis franchise.”

22nd Century gains a 30,000-square-foot hemp ingredient manufacturing facility in central Oregon, a 40,000-square-foot finished product plant in Las Vegas, and an industrial-scale hemp extraction facility in Prineville, Ore. The companies did not disclose the workforce levels at those facilities.

GVB also has offices in the United Kingdom and Brussels.

With GVB projected to have $48 million in fiscal 2022 revenue, it would more than double 22nd Century’s annual revenue, which was at $30.9 million in fiscal 2021.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.