22nd Century Group Inc. said Tuesday it has signed a three-state distribution agreement with the No. 1 convenience store chain for its very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes.

Although 22nd Century did not name the retailer, 7-Eleven is by far the largest convenience store chain in the U.S. with at least 9,437 locations nationwide.

The distribution agreement is for more than 1,450 corporate locations in California, Florida and Texas. An additional 3,100 franchise-owned stores in those markets have been “incentivized to add VLN products with full support from corporate and the national franchise owners organization.

22nd Century already has a limited distribution agreement with Circle K, which is No. 2 in the U.S. with at least 6,621 locations.

The manufacturer’s goal is entering 18 states altogether in 2023, primarily through the Circle K national convenience store chain. It has not confirmed plans for North Carolina.

22nd Century, based in Buffalo, N.Y., has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has at least 49 of its 65 employees.