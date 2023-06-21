22nd Century Group Inc. has launched its latest stock offering to institutional investors at a steep discount compared with the previous initiative in 2022.

22nd Century, based in Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has 51 employees.

The manufacturer said Tuesday it has entered into definitive agreements with certain investors for the purchase and sale of 11.2 million shares of common stock and warrants at a price of 47 cents per share.

At 11.2 million shares, it would represent just more than 5% of its 222.5 million outstanding shares as of Wednesday. The offering is projected to close by Thursday.

The gross proceeds to 22nd Century are projected at $5.3 million before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses payable by the company.

By comparison, 22nd Century said in July 2022 it entered into an agreement to sell 17.07 million shares of its common stock at $2.05 a share for a potential $35 million raise.

On Tuesday, 22nd Century said it has agreed to reduce the exercise price on the previously issued 11.2 million warrants owned by the investors participating in the offering from $2.05 to 47 cents. Another 5.9 million previously issued warrants were not repriced and remain at an exercise price of $2.05.

In June 2021, the manufacturer sold 10 million shares to an unidentified institutional investor at $4 a share for a $40 million raise.

Also, 22nd Century had another public stock offering in October 2017 in which it sold 20.57 million shares — at $2.62 a share — that yielded gross proceeds of $54 million.

The latest offering is a registered direct offering listed as "priced above market."

According to Investopedia, the pricing method "refers to a price or order that is above the current market price. Common above the market order types include limit orders to sell, stop orders to buy and stop-limit orders to buy."

Although 22nd Century's 52-week share-price range is 40 cents to $2.70, the share price has been below $1 since mid-February.

22nd Century intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for the continued commercial expansion of its VLN (very low nicotine) traditional cigarettes in additional markets, working capital related to its commercial activities and general corporate purposes.

On June 6, 22nd Century said it signed a three-state distribution agreement with the No. 1 convenience store chain for its very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes. Although 22nd Century has not named the retailer, 7-Eleven is by far the largest convenience store chain in the U.S. with at least 9,437 locations nationwide.

The distribution agreement is for more than 1,450 corporate locations in California, Florida and Texas. An additional 3,100 franchise-owned stores in those markets have been “incentivized to add VLN products with full support from corporate and the national franchise owners organization.

22nd Century already has a limited distribution agreement with Circle K, which is No. 2 in the U.S. with at least 6,621 locations.

The manufacturer’s goal is entering 18 states altogether in 2023, primarily through the Circle K national convenience store chain. It has not confirmed plans for North Carolina.

"Further diversifying our store count, we have an expanding list of additional convenience, military and drug store chains already scheduling launch dates and markets throughout the rest of 2023," James Mish, 22nd Century's chief executive, said in a statement.

"This rapid multi-state escalation means our working capital requirements are likewise accelerating quickly to support the continued success of the rollout, which we now expect will exceed our original 18 state target for 2023.”

Mish said 22nd Century "is tracking to our full-year outlook of $105 to $110 million in sales."

22nd Century reported May 9 having an $18.2 million loss for the first quarter, more than doubling the $8.9 million loss from a year ago.

“We are grateful for the continued support of investors in bridging 22nd Century to our goal of cash positive operations," Mish said.

"With our business at a key inflection point, they have committed to support the business as needed to ensure we achieve these important goals.”

Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker, said the raise is pivotal to 22nd Century's growth plans.

Gray cited that the manufacturer's cash position had dropped $21.21 million on Dec. 31 to $16.23 million on March 31, while overall liabilities more than doubled from $18.68 million to $42.78 million.

"This raise does seem to be a keep-the-lights-on move," Gray said.

"With the offering and the warrants issued, shareholder dilution has grown substantially over the last year by about 32%."

Gray said that if the convenience store distribution rollout is successful, "then the dilution won’t matter all that much."

"However, if another raise is required, it will take something extraordinary for the shareholders to see a $4 share price again."