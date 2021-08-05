22nd Century lowers loss in second quarter

22nd Century Group Inc. reported Thursday a smaller loss in the second quarter at $4.17 million, compared with $5.06 million a year ago. It had an earnings loss of 3 cents, compared with a loss of 4 cents a year ago.

22nd Century has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has 49 of its 65 employees.

22nd Century reported sales of $8.4 million, up from $6.4 million a year ago.

The company drives most of its revenue from producing traditional cigarettes for third-party customers. “The increase was primarily due to the combination of higher volume and additional price increases in the company’s contract manufacturing business," the company said.

The company continues to wait for a Food and Drug Administration decision on its modified-risk tobacco product application, which would allow it to advertise products as reduced harm or reduced risk compared with traditional cigarettes. An FDA decision has been pending since Feb. 14, 2020, on 22nd Century's application for its very-low nicotine traditional cigarettes.

22nd Century said its common shares will begin to be traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market on Aug. 16. The stock symbol will remain “XXII.”

