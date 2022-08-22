22nd Century officials to ring Nasdaq closing bell Friday

Officials with 22nd Century Group Inc. will ring the Nasdaq closing bell on Friday as part of the stock market’s recognition of some of the manufacturer’s recent product developments.

22nd Century, based in Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has 49 of its 65 employees.

22nd Century chief executive James Mish told analysts on Aug. 9 that the Mocksville plant has added both a new production line and a second shift that has resulted in a 25% production capacity increase.

The company derives most of its revenue from producing traditional cigarettes for third-party customers, although it has been selling its very-low-nicotine cigarettes in test markets in Chicago and Colorado.

In May, 22nd Century paid $55 million for privately held GVB Biopharma.

GVB, founded in 2016 and based in Las Vegas, is one of the largest providers of hemp-derived active ingredients involving CBD products for the pharmaceutical and consumer goods industries worldwide, based on total tonnage.