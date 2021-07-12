 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
22nd Century picked to join federal health initiative
0 Comments

22nd Century picked to join federal health initiative

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

22nd Century Group Inc., which has its manufacturing plant based in Mocksville, said the National Institutes of Health has included it as one of five award recipients for a $3.6 billion contract for support services to the agency’s biomedical research program.

The federal government website www.sam.gov lists 22nd Century participating in a five-year Scientific, Operations and Administrative Resources contract.

The agency selected in April Axle Informatics, GAP Solutions, Kelly Services and Medical Science & Computing to complete task orders through the Scientific, Operations, and Administrative Resources program.

Work covers: clinical, basic and translational research; professional administrative support to studies involving human, non-human and non-living subjects; and facility operations, maintenance, engineering and architecture services.

Tasks will primarily take place in the Rockville-Bethesda, Md., with potential requirements at other locations within North America.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How many credit cards should you have?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News