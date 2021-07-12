22nd Century picked to join federal health initiative

22nd Century Group Inc., which has its manufacturing plant based in Mocksville, said the National Institutes of Health has included it as one of five award recipients for a $3.6 billion contract for support services to the agency’s biomedical research program.

The federal government website www.sam.gov lists 22nd Century participating in a five-year Scientific, Operations and Administrative Resources contract.

The agency selected in April Axle Informatics, GAP Solutions, Kelly Services and Medical Science & Computing to complete task orders through the Scientific, Operations, and Administrative Resources program.

Work covers: clinical, basic and translational research; professional administrative support to studies involving human, non-human and non-living subjects; and facility operations, maintenance, engineering and architecture services.

Tasks will primarily take place in the Rockville-Bethesda, Md., with potential requirements at other locations within North America.

