22nd Century plans Chicago pilot program for very-low-nicotine cigarettes

22nd Century Group Inc. said Monday it has chosen the Chicagoland area as a pilot retail market for its very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized VLN King and VLN Menthol King styles on Dec. 23, which contain 95% less nicotine than conventional traditional cigarettes.

The manufacturer said at that time it would undergo a 90-day post-authorization plan to launch in its first U.S. pilot market.

The company, which recently moved to Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has 51 employees.

22nd Century chose Chicagoland after being notified that the cigarette styles will begin being listed April 4 in the Illinois Directory of Participating Manufacturers.

The listing was approved by the Tobacco Enforcement Bureau of the Illinois Attorney General's Office.

The listing allows 22nd Century to begin distributing the cigarette styles in the Chicagoland retail market.

22nd Century said it is pursuing registration in all 50 states.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 15.5% of Illinois adults aged 18 years or older smoke cigarettes, higher than the national average of 12.5%, according to 2020 statistics.

“VLN cigarettes are scientifically shown to help adult smokers smoke less,” James Mish, 22nd Century's chief executive, said in a statement. “Chicago’s rich demographic diversity represents an excellent market for our pilot program.

In January, 22nd Century began production of the first cartons of the cigarettes.

The manufacturer said in January it “has secured a well-known national retail partner” for the pilot program. It has not said when the very-low-nicotine cigarettes will be available in the Triad and North Carolina.

On Feb. 28, 22nd Century said it would enter the South Korean tobacco market by the end of March.

The manufacturer said it plans to launch in markets in Asia and Europe with limited regulatory barriers.

Background

It’s a controversial authorization for the FDA, given that a modified-risk tobacco product designation allows for the advertising of products as reduced harm or reduced risk compared with traditional cigarettes.

22nd Century can market the two products as having the capability to “help reduce exposure to and consumption of nicotine for smokers who use them” — products that the company touts “that smokes, tastes and smells like a conventional cigarette.”

22nd Century said the pilot will help “better understand how adult smokers will use this unique and revolutionary product prior to advancing to national distribution, providing an unmatched tool for helping adult smokers find an off-ramp from nicotine addiction.”

Nathan Schmitt, the company’s director of operations and supply chain, has said "additional capital investments (are being made) into our facilities to support expanded production volumes as we ready for national launch following the pilot launch program.”

Controversial

The burning of tobacco leaves is the cause of most carcinogens associated with traditional cigarettes.

Nicotine, while addictive and potentially harmful to the brain, heart and lungs, is not considered as a carcinogen.

“There is a grave danger that this will reinforce inaccurate beliefs that it is the nicotine, rather than the inhalation of smoke, that is the cause of the harm from cigarette smoking,” said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.

“Science has shown for decades that people smoke to get nicotine, but die from the smoke.”

Other anti-smoking advocates say an FDA emphasis on very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes could steer tobacco consumers away from potentially less harmful products, such as electronic cigarettes, heat-not-burn cigarettes and moist snuff.

Sole provider?

22nd Century’s ultimate goal is for the FDA to mandate that tobacco manufacturers only sell very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes.

If very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes prove attractive to tobacco consumers, the end result could be 22nd Century having a sharp increase in revenue and a potential buyout by a global tobacco manufacturer.

‘This is the first, and most likely will be the only, combustible cigarette to ever carry the FDA’s (modified risk) designation,” Mish said.

In September 2017, British American Tobacco Plc — owner of Reynolds American Inc. — ended a low-nicotine traditional-cigarette development partnership with 22nd Century that had been worth $14 million over four years.

According to 22nd Century, annual royalties from BAT were capped at $25 million.

BAT said at that time “we told the FDA it would take 20 years to comply with such a standard” of 95% less nicotine than a traditional cigarette.

