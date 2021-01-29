22nd Century plans headquarters move to Buffalo

22nd Century Group Inc., which has its manufacturing operation in Mocksville, said Thursday it plans to move its headquarters from Williamsville, N.Y., to downtown Buffalo in March.

The headquarters will be in the Larkinville District, a former manufacturing site that is being converted into high-tech and business community.

The company said it expects to need additional corporate space if its very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes are given modified-risk tobacco product authorization by the Food and Drug Administration.

22nd Century also projects revenue growth from its recent entrance into the hemp/cannabis industry.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.