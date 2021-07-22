22nd Century plans local workforce expansion with new production contract

The Mocksville manufacturing operation of 22nd Century Group Inc. is expected to gain additional jobs and equipment from the signing of a new production agreement with a cigarette exporter.

The manufacturer, based in Buffalo, did not identify the tobacco cigarette exporter.

22nd Century has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has 49 of its 65 employees.

The company said in a statement that "the expected increase in workforce will happen gradually as we ramp up our production to meet our new contract manufacturing agreements."

In May, the company said it had expanded testing capabilities for its very-low-nicotine (VLN) tobacco and cigarettes products.

22nd Century has been waiting since February 2020 for the Food and Drug Administration to decide whether it will approve a modified-risk tobacco- product application that would allow it to market and sell its very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes to consumers.

The company said Thursday that management is "highly confident that it is in the final stages of the FDA’s application process."