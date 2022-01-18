22nd Century plans pilot market for very-low-nicotine traditional cigarette

22nd Century Group Inc. said Tuesday it plans to launch in March the advertising and distribution of its very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes in the first major metropolitan market.

On Dec. 23, the Food and Drug Administration authorized as modified-risk options the “VLN King” and “VLN Menthol King” brands. 22nd Century, based in Buffalo, has its manufacturing plant in Mocksville with 56 employees.

It’s a controversial authorization for the FDA, given a modified-risk tobacco product designation allows for the advertising of products as reduced harm or reduced risk compared with traditional cigarettes.

22nd Century can market the two products as having the capability to “help reduce exposure to and consumption of nicotine for smokers who use them” — products that the company touts “that smokes, tastes and smells like a conventional cigarette.”

22nd Century said the pilot will help "better understand how adult smokers will use this unique and revolutionary product prior to advancing to national distribution, providing an unmatched tool for helping adult smokers find an off-ramp from nicotine addiction."

The manufacturer said it 'has secured a well-known national retail partner" for the pilot program. It said it is "engaged in on-going discussions with other potential partners — both retail and strategic."

