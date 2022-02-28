 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
22nd Century plans to enter South Korean tobacco marketplace
22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group's largest workforce is at its manufacturing plant in Mocksville.

 Photo courtesy of 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group Inc. reported Monday it will enter the South Korean tobacco market for commercial sales of its very-low-nicotine cigarettes by the end of March.

“South Korea is an ideal international launch market in many ways, with a high smoking rate among developed countries and a government strongly committed to smoking harm reduction,” James Mish, 22nd Century’s chief executive, said in a statement.

The manufacturer said it plans to launch in markets in Asia and Europe with limited regulatory barriers, while also leveraging the Food and Drug Administration’s modified-risk tobacco product authorization “toward seeking approval in additional markets with higher regulatory barriers.”

The FDA authorized the very-low-nicotine cigarettes on Dec. 23. The manufacturer said it is undergoing a 90-day post-authorization plan to launch in its first U.S. pilot market.

The company, which recently moved to Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has 51 employees.

