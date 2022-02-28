22nd Century plans to enter South Korean tobacco marketplace

22nd Century Group Inc. reported Monday it will enter the South Korean tobacco market for commercial sales of its very-low-nicotine cigarettes by the end of March.

“South Korea is an ideal international launch market in many ways, with a high smoking rate among developed countries and a government strongly committed to smoking harm reduction,” James Mish, 22nd Century’s chief executive, said in a statement.

The manufacturer said it plans to launch in markets in Asia and Europe with limited regulatory barriers, while also leveraging the Food and Drug Administration’s modified-risk tobacco product authorization “toward seeking approval in additional markets with higher regulatory barriers.”

The FDA authorized the very-low-nicotine cigarettes on Dec. 23. The manufacturer said it is undergoing a 90-day post-authorization plan to launch in its first U.S. pilot market.

The company, which recently moved to Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has 51 employees.

