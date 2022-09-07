22nd Century proceeds with Colorado test market, Illinois market expansion

22nd Century Group Inc. said Wednesday it is moving forward with a test market in Colorado with its very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes.

The manufacturer's VLN King and VLN Menthol King brands contain up to 95% less nicotine than conventional traditional cigarettes.

The manufacturer also announced expanding its test market beyond the Chicago to other areas in Illinois through its partnership with the Circle K convenience store chain, which is currently carrying the VLN products in more than 155 stores.

However, the company currently derives most of its revenue from producing traditional cigarettes for third-party customers.

22nd Century, based in Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has 49 of its 65 employees.

Chief executive James Mish told analysts in August that the Mocksville plant has added both a new production line and a second shift that has resulted in a 25% increase in production capacity. The manufacturer also has not disclosed any increase in the local workforce.

22nd Century said the Colorado test market would use current and new distribution groups. The manufacturer said it has added Smoker Friendly, which has more than 800 independently owned and operated retail stores.

The manufacturer said it plans to announce two more distribution partners as part of its launch in Colorado, "adding thousands of potential points of sale statewide and new regional and national retail logos where VLN can be purchased."

Mish said Colorado was chosen as the second test pilot primarily because the state offers a reduced taxation rate of $6.50 per carton for modified-risk tobacco authorized products. Michigan recently enacted a $5 per carton excise tax reduction.

“That provides a favorable cost structure for our VLN products in that state, as compared with traditional premium cigarettes,” Mish said.

Mish has said the manufacturer has gained regulatory clearances to launch its very low nicotine tobacco and menthol styled products in nine states: California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, Mississippi, New York, Rhode Island and Texas. It has completed state Attorney General registrations for VLN in 44 States and the District of Columbia.

“The pilot and consumer studies have made clear that our approach focusing on awareness, education and trial is working with adult smokers,” Mish said.

“We are now testing specific offers designed to increase trial and repeat purchase among existing smokers looking to smoke less/reduce their nicotine consumption, while also expanding our presence in Chicago and in Illinois.”

Executive change

Separately, 22nd Century said Wednesday that Michael Zercher, its president and chief operating officer, is stepping down, effective Sept. 30. The manufacturer did not provide a reason for his departure.

For fiscal 2021, Zercher was paid $368,060 in base salary, a $638,100 bonus and total compensation of $2.67 million.

John Miller, who leads 22nd Century’s tobacco business team, will assume the tobacco-related duties of chief operating officer’s role, while Mish will take on the corporate president duties.

Mish credited Zercher with helping lead 22nd Century through the modified-risk tobacco product marketing order process of the Food and Drug Administration, as well as the rollout of the VLN products.

“As a result, 22nd Century represents a completely new type of tobacco business focused on disrupting the industry and, most importantly, helping adult smokers to smoke less." Mish said.

Regulatory scenario

The FDA formally rolled out on June 21 its proposal to reduce nicotine content in traditional cigarettes to minimal and potentially non-addictive levels by as early as May 2023.

A leading tobacco industry analyst said in June it could take up to a decade to resolve whether the FDA could require traditional cigarettes to contain very low to minimal nicotine levels.

The FDA proposal is expected to draw legal challenges from tobacco manufacturers that could take several years to address, similar to projections about the FDA’s recent strategy to prohibit or severely limit menthol flavoring in traditional cigarettes.

“We think it will take a decade or longer for the FDA to introduce nicotine caps due to the long nine-step process at the FDA, the inevitable litigation, and then the one-year time given to retailers to get rid of excess inventory,” Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav said in an investor note.

“The FDA will need to take into consideration inputs from scientific, legal, law enforcement, public health, industry and budgetary stakeholders, and respond to all the comments in an iterative process before it can publish a final rule.”

More than 40 anti-tobacco and public-health advocacy groups have filed a joint submission to the FDA urging it to reduce the nicotine levels to as low as legally possible to zero in hopes of curtailing demand.

Meanwhile, pro-tobacco and anti-smoking advocates expressed concern that smokers would opt to smoke more cigarettes to get the same levels of nicotine, which could make consuming cigarettes even riskier given the burning of tobacco leaves is the main carcinogen involved with traditional cigarettes.

They also expressed concerns about very-low-nicotine requirements being the catalyst for a thriving black market of foreign-made traditional cigarettes.

"Extrapolating our strong pilot market results to a national scale with additional points of sale and geographic coverage gives us confidence we can disrupt and rapidly take significant share in the more than $80 billion U.S. market and $800 billion global tobacco market to create substantial value for our stakeholders," Miller said.

Yet, 22nd Century's share price has not benefited from any boost from the FDA's decision.

The share price began trading Wednesday at a 52-week low of $1.22. It closed up 8 cents to $1.30.

Since the FDA made its reduced nicotine announcement, the shares have traded between $1.12 and $2.57.

By comparison, the 52-week high of $3.52 was reached in December.