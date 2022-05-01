22nd Century projects exemption from FDA menthol ban; advocates say it's not likely

The manufacturer of very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes, 22nd Century Group Inc., said Friday "it expects" to be exempted from the banning of menthol flavorings disclosed Thursday by the Food and Drug Administration.

However, anti-smoking advocates said any such FDA exemption likely would be protested by public-health and anti-tobacco advocates pushing for a total menthol flavoring ban for all tobacco and nicotine products.

22nd Century's VLN King and VLN Menthol King brands, which are made in Mocksville, contain up to 95% less nicotine than conventional traditional cigarettes.

The FDA issued Thursday an expected proposal to ban menthol flavoring in traditional cigarettes and all non-tobacco flavorings in cigars. The actions had been expected for several weeks by industry analysts and anti-tobacco advocates.

Yet, it remains highly likely that tobacco manufacturers will have years to adapt to a menthol-free industry, if a menthol ban ever takes force amid projected legal challenges.

22nd Century chief executive James Mish said the manufacturer's projection comes from belief that VLN Menthol King will serve a public-health purpose in limiting smokers' nicotine consumption.

Mish said the menthol styles "are an unmatched tool for helping adult menthol smokers find an off-ramp from nicotine addiction."

"22nd Century will continue to support FDA in its public health mission by providing the only alternative on the marketplace today that approaches the problem by removing the addictive element from combustible cigarettes.

A FDA exemption for VLN Menthol King would be counterproductive, said Scott Ballin, past chairman of the anti-smoking alliance Coalition of Science or Health.

"I don't think FDA will exempt them from a menthol ban, and I would expect public health groups to take a similar position in opposition to an exemption," Ballin said.

"We need to keep in mind that while nicotine in these products is reduced, they are still combustible tobacco products.

"While it might be argued that these products might be less addictive, they are still cigarettes that contain harmful constituents caused by burning," Ballin said.

Background

The FDA authorized the 22nd Century brands for retail sale on Dec. 23 as modified-risk options for consumers.

It’s a controversial authorization for the FDA, given that a modified-risk tobacco product designation allows for the advertising of products as reduced harm or reduced risk compared with traditional cigarettes.

22nd Century can market the two products as having the capability to “help reduce exposure to and consumption of nicotine for smokers who use them” — products that the company touts “that smokes, tastes and smells like a conventional cigarette.”

22nd Century’s ultimate goal is for the FDA to mandate that tobacco manufacturers only sell very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes.

If very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes prove attractive to tobacco consumers, the end result could be 22nd Century having a sharp increase in revenue and a potential buyout by a global tobacco manufacturer.

Nathan Schmitt, the company’s director of operations and supply chain, has said “additional capital investments (are being made) into our facilities to support expanded production volumes as we ready for national launch following the pilot launch program.”

Land has been cleared adjacent to the manufacturer's 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has 51 employees.

Advocate concerns

Yet, the concern expressed by anti-smoking advocates is that smokers will consume more very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes to get their accustomed levels of nicotine.

The burning of tobacco leaves is the cause of most carcinogens associated with traditional cigarettes.

Nicotine, while addictive and potentially harmful to the brain, heart and lungs, is not considered as a carcinogen.

“There is a grave danger that this will reinforce inaccurate beliefs that it is the nicotine, rather than the inhalation of smoke, that is the cause of the harm from cigarette smoking,” said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.

“Science has shown for decades that people smoke to get nicotine, but die from the smoke.”

Other anti-smoking advocates say an FDA emphasis on very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes could steer tobacco consumers away from potentially less harmful products, such as electronic cigarettes, heat-not-burn cigarettes and moist snuff.

Pilot market

22nd Century Group Inc. launched April 13 in the Chicagoland area a pilot retail market for VLN King and VLN Menthol King with Circle K convenience store chain.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 15.5% of Illinois adults aged 18 years or older smoke cigarettes, higher than the national average of 12.5%, according to 2020 statistics.

“Chicago’s rich demographic diversity represents an excellent market for our pilot program," Mish said.

The manufacturer said it is pursuing registration in all 50 states. The manufacturer has not said when the very-low-nicotine cigarettes will be available in the Triad and North Carolina.

22nd Century entered the South Korean tobacco market in March with plans to launch in markets in Asia and Europe with limited regulatory barriers.

Sole provider?

‘This is the first, and most likely will be the only, combustible cigarette to ever carry the FDA’s (modified risk) designation,” Mish said.

In September 2017, British American Tobacco Plc — owner of Reynolds American Inc. — ended a low-nicotine traditional-cigarette development partnership with 22nd Century that had been worth $14 million over four years.

According to 22nd Century, annual royalties from BAT were capped at $25 million.

BAT said at that time “we told the FDA it would take 20 years to comply with such a standard” of 95% less nicotine than a traditional cigarette.

22nd Century may be expressing its expectations for a FDA menthol exemption as part of its bid to raise consumer awareness of its products and to rally investor support for its stock, said Gregory Conley, president of American Vaping Association.

"22nd Century is a publicly traded company with a stock that is losing momentum and $30 million in losses in 2021 alone," Conley said.

The stock has traded between $1.94 on Friday to $3.31 on Dec. 27. Its 52-week high is $5 on June 8.

"When your survival depends on investors believing that your product has a profitable future, it is only natural that you're going to take any opportunity to promote your product," Conley said.

"There is no reason to believe that a menthol ban several years down the road will produce anything but a temporary uptick in sales in very-low-nicotine sales, as most adult smokers will simply switch to other cigarette brands with nicotine."

