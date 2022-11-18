22nd Century promotes Miller to president of tobacco unit

22nd Century Group Inc. said in a regulatory filing Thursday that John Miller was promoted to president of its tobacco business unit on Nov. 11. Miller was hired by the manufacturer in May.

22nd Century, based in Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has 49 of its 65 employees.

The manufacturer said in the filing that Miller’s annual salary would be $425,000.

Miller has more than 35 years of experience in the tobacco and consumer packaged-goods industries, including most recently as president and chief executive of Swisher International Inc., which makes cigars and smokeless tobacco products.

He also worked for more than 20 years in various management positions at US Smokeless Tobacco Co. through its acquisition by Altria Group Inc. in 2009.