 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

22nd Century promotes Miller to president of tobacco unit

  • 0
061021-wsj-biz-22ndcentury-WSJ0020097227.JPG

22nd Century Group Inc.’s 62,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Mocksville was expanded recently to add a new production line and a second shift.

 File

22nd Century Group Inc. said in a regulatory filing Thursday that John Miller was promoted to president of its tobacco business unit on Nov. 11. Miller was hired by the manufacturer in May.

22nd Century, based in Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has 49 of its 65 employees.

The manufacturer said in the filing that Miller’s annual salary would be $425,000.

Miller has more than 35 years of experience in the tobacco and consumer packaged-goods industries, including most recently as president and chief executive of Swisher International Inc., which makes cigars and smokeless tobacco products.

He also worked for more than 20 years in various management positions at US Smokeless Tobacco Co. through its acquisition by Altria Group Inc. in 2009.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Four ways to make the most out of Black Friday deals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert