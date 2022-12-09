22nd Century provides production update for GVB facility

22nd Century Group Inc. said Thursday that it has finalized plans in response to a Nov. 20 fire at subsidiary GVB Biopharma’s distillate and isolate manufacturing facility in Grass Valley, Ore.

The company has opened a logistics hub at an existing company facility in nearby Tygh Valley, Ore.

It has plans for production space nearby in an existing lab facility that is expected to be online within weeks.

There were no reported life-threatening injuries. 22nd Century expects that losses resulting from the fire will be covered by its property and business interruption insurance policies.

22nd Century paid $55 million in May to purchase privately held GVB, which is one of the largest providers of hemp-derived active ingredients involving CBD products for the pharmaceutical and consumer goods industries worldwide, based on total tonnage.

22nd Century, based in Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has at least 49 of its 65 employees.