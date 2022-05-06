22nd Century reports larger first-quarter loss

22nd Century Group Inc. reported Thursday a larger loss in the first quarter at $9.32 million, compared with $5.06 million a year ago. However, the quarterly loss is down from a loss of just under $14 million in the fourth quarter.

The manufacturer had a first-quarter earnings loss of 5 cents, compared with a loss of 3 cents a year ago.

22nd Century, based in Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has 49 of its 65 employees.

22nd Century reported sales of $9.04 million, up 32.9% from $6.81 million a year ago. The company derives most of its revenue from producing traditional cigarettes for third-party customers.

However, the company had a 51.3% jump in sales, general and administrative expenses to $7.3 million. It also had a $817,000 loss on investments during the quarter.

22nd Century chief executive James Mish said the manufacturer has gained regulatory clearances to launch its very low nicotine tobacco and menthol styled products in nine states: California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, Mississippi, New York, Rhode Island and Texas. The products are in a trial market with Circle K convenience stores in Chicago.

