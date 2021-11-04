22nd Century reports larger loss for third quarter

22nd Century Group Inc. reported Thursday a larger loss in the third quarter at $9.47 million, compared with $4.13 million a year ago. It had an earnings loss of 6 cents, compared with a loss of 3 cents a year ago.

22nd Century has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has 49 of its 65 employees.

22nd Century reported sales of $7.8 million, up from $7.3 million a year ago. The company drives most of its revenue from producing traditional cigarettes for third-party customers.

However, the company said a more than doubling of sales, general and administrative expenses to $6.8 million. It also had a $1.9 million loss on investments during the quarter.

The company continues to wait for a Food and Drug Administration decision on its modified-risk tobacco product application, which would allow it to advertise products as reduced harm or reduced risk compared with traditional cigarettes.

An FDA decision has been pending since Feb. 14, 2020, on 22nd Century's application for its very-low nicotine traditional cigarettes. Company officials said they had their most recent discussions with the FDA on Oct. 14.

