22nd Century reports larger loss in fourth quarter

22nd Century Group Inc. reported Tuesday a larger loss in the fourth quarter at just under $14 million, compared with $6.4 million a year ago.

The manufacturer had an earnings loss of 9 cents, compared with a loss of 5 cents a year ago.

22nd Century has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has 49 of its 65 employees.

22nd Century reported sales of $7.96 million, up from $7.31 million a year ago. The company derives most of its revenue from producing traditional cigarettes for third-party customers.

However, the company had a 56% jump in sales, general and administrative expenses to $8.05 million. It also had a $4.95 million loss on investments during the quarter.

For the full year, 22nd Century reported a $32.6 million loss, up from $19.71 million in 2020. Sales rose 10% to $30.95 million, while sales, general and administrative expenses climbed 47.8% to $30.48 million.

