22nd Century reports larger loss in fourth quarter
22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group's largest workforce is at its manufacturing plant in Mocksville.

 Photo courtesy of 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group Inc. reported Tuesday a larger loss in the fourth quarter at just under $14 million, compared with $6.4 million a year ago.

The manufacturer had an earnings loss of 9 cents, compared with a loss of 5 cents a year ago.

22nd Century has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has 49 of its 65 employees.

22nd Century reported sales of $7.96 million, up from $7.31 million a year ago. The company derives most of its revenue from producing traditional cigarettes for third-party customers.

However, the company had a 56% jump in sales, general and administrative expenses to $8.05 million. It also had a $4.95 million loss on investments during the quarter.

For the full year, 22nd Century reported a $32.6 million loss, up from $19.71 million in 2020. Sales rose 10% to $30.95 million, while sales, general and administrative expenses climbed 47.8% to $30.48 million.

