22nd Century’s cannabis unit opens Netherlands facility

GVB Biopharma, a 22nd Century Group Inc. company focused on the cannabis sector, said Wednesday it has opened a distribution facility in the Netherlands to support sales in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The facility is designed to increase customer access to GVB’s hemp/cannabis products, speed up transaction flow, and optimize cross border tax and customs treatment.

GVB said that additional capacity is in part earmarked to satisfy increasing demand in European markets, where margins are higher than in the U.S.

22nd Century, based in Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has at least 49 of its 65 employees.

22nd Century paid $55 million in May to purchase privately held GVB.

GVB, founded in 2016 and based in Las Vegas, is one of the largest providers of hemp-derived active ingredients involving CBD products for the pharmaceutical and consumer goods industries worldwide, based on total tonnage.