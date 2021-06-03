22nd Century’s largest shareholder cuts stake by 28%

22nd Century Group Inc. disclosed in a regulatory filing Thursday that its largest stakeholder has sold off about 28% of its holdings in the company.

The company listed ETF Managers Group LLC as owning 11.91 million shares for a 7.91% stake. ETF is based in Summit, N.J.

On May 28, 22nd Century reported ETF Managers Group as owning 16.52 million shares for a 10.84% holding.

22nd Century has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has 51 employees.

The company continues to wait for a Food and Drug Administration decision on its modified-risk tobacco-product application, which would allow it to advertise products as reduced-harm or reduced-risk compared with traditional cigarettes.

An FDA decision has been pending since Feb. 14, 2020, on 22nd Century's application for its very-low nicotine traditional cigarettes.

