22nd Century’s largest stakeholder increases holdings

22nd Century Group Inc. disclosed in a regulatory filing Thursday that its largest stakeholder has increased its ownership holdings.

The company listed ETF Managers Group LLC with owning 16.52 million shares for a 10.84% holding. ETF is based in Summit, N.J.

ETF’s stake jumped from 8.89%, or 12.34 million shares on Feb. 18, and from 5.1%, or 7.37 million shares, on Jan. 8.

22nd Century has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has 51 employees.

The company continues to wait for a Food and Drug Administration decision on its modified-risk tobacco product application, which would allow it to advertise products as reduced harm or reduced risk compared with traditional cigarettes.

An FDA decision has been pending since Feb. 14, 2020, on 22nd Century's application for its very-low nicotine traditional cigarettes.

