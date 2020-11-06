22nd Century significantly lowers third-quarter loss as it awaits FDA decision

Piper Sandler senior analyst Michael Lavery wrote in February that "we came away from this meeting with a view that a low-nicotine product standard may be less likely to have scientific support to show that it would be appropriate for the protection of public health.”

In September 2017, British American Tobacco Plc ended a low-nicotine traditional cigarette development partnership with 22nd Century, making it a free agent in the reduced-risk industry sector.

22nd Century received $14 million from BAT during a four-year licensing agreement. BAT is the parent company of Reynolds American Inc.

"The fact remains that people smoke for the nicotine and die from the smoke," David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette studies, said Friday.

"Offering consumers the toxicity without the nicotine they seek does not look like a viable business concept.

"It is hard to imagine any demand, and thus why any other companies would want to buy into such technology," Sweanor said.

Investors continue to show limited interest in 22nd Century's stock. The 52-week share price range is 55 cents to $1.79. The share price closed Friday down 3 cents to 84 cents.