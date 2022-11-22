22nd Century subsidiary GVB has fire damage at plant

22nd Century Group Inc. said Tuesday that a fire occurred Sunday at subsidiary GVB Biopharma’s distillate and isolate manufacturing facility in Grass Valley, Ore.

There were no reported life-threatening injuries, but the fire damaged the facility. 22nd Century expects that losses resulting from the fire will be covered by its property and business interruption insurance policies.

The company said all Grass Valley manufacturing operations will be curtailed, but it is implementing backup production plans and believes its customers will experience no disruption in service or quality of products.

22nd Century paid $55 million in May to purchase privately held GVB.

GVB, founded in 2016 and based in Las Vegas, is one of the largest providers of hemp-derived active ingredients involving CBD products for the pharmaceutical and consumer goods industries worldwide, based on total tonnage.

22nd Century, based in Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has at least 49 of its 65 employees.