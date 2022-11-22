 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

22nd Century subsidiary GVB has fire damage at plant

  • 0
22nd Century

22nd Century has its cigarette-manufacturing operations and 49 of its 65 employees in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville. Its GVB Biopharma cannabis business unit has opened a distribution facility in the Netherlands.

 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group Inc. said Tuesday that a fire occurred Sunday at subsidiary GVB Biopharma’s distillate and isolate manufacturing facility in Grass Valley, Ore.

There were no reported life-threatening injuries, but the fire damaged the facility. 22nd Century expects that losses resulting from the fire will be covered by its property and business interruption insurance policies.

The company said all Grass Valley manufacturing operations will be curtailed, but it is implementing backup production plans and believes its customers will experience no disruption in service or quality of products.

22nd Century paid $55 million in May to purchase privately held GVB.

GVB, founded in 2016 and based in Las Vegas, is one of the largest providers of hemp-derived active ingredients involving CBD products for the pharmaceutical and consumer goods industries worldwide, based on total tonnage.

People are also reading…

22nd Century, based in Buffalo, has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has at least 49 of its 65 employees.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Black Friday tips: In-store vs. online shopping

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert