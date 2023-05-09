The ambitious national distribution push of 22nd Century Group Inc. in very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes and cannabis products continues to produce higher expenses that more than offsetting increased revenue.

The result: 22nd Century reported Tuesday an $18.2 million loss for the first quarter, more than doubling the $8.9 million loss from a year ago.

22nd Century, based in Buffalo, N.Y., has its cigarette-manufacturing operations in a 62,000-square-foot plant in Mocksville where it has at least 49 of its 65 employees.

The earnings loss was 8 cents, compared with a 5-cent loss a year ago.

The average earnings forecast was a 7-cent loss by analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

As has been the case in recent quarters, both revenue and expenses both more than doubled compared with s year ago.

Revenue jumped year over year from $9 million to just under $22 million.

Meanwhile, cost of goods sold nearly tripled from $8.7 million to $23.1 million, and other operating expenses nearly doubled from $8.4 million to $16.6 million.

Despite the increased quarterly loss, 22nd Century chief executive James Mish stressed the manufacturer will benefit significantly revenue-wise by year's end from the higher distribution and infrastructure expenditures.

For example, 22nd Century provided Tuesday its first annual fiscal revenue projections as a publicly traded company at a range of $105 million to $110 million for 2023. That would represent a 69% to 77% increase from $62.1 million in fiscal 2022.

“We believe 22nd Century is poised for phenomenal growth this year in both our tobacco and hemp/cannabis businesses," Mish said.

To put that revenue range into perspective, however, the U.S. traditional cigarette marketplace has about $60 billion in annual sales, according to Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog.

During the quarter, 22nd Century ramped up distribution channels for a projected second-quarter debut in California, Florid and Texas with its VLN traditional cigarette products.

The manufacturer's goal is entering 18 states altogether in 2023, primarily through the Circle K national convenience store chain. It has not confirmed plans for North Carolina.

Mish said the 18 states represent combined about 60% of the U.S. tobacco market.

22nd Century is establishing pilot programs in Japan in June — perhaps the most competitive global market for alternative tobacco and nicotine products — South Korea this summer and Switzerland in late May.

“22nd Century is executing an aggressive commercial rollout of our FDA authorized VLN reduced nicotine content cigarettes and a revolutionary new distribution business model for our hemp/cannabis business unit," Mish said.

"The combination of which will accelerate revenue, increase gross margin and drive 22nd Century to cash profitable operating results for both business units in 2024."

If very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes prove attractive to tobacco consumers, the end result could be 22nd Century having a sharp increase in revenue and a potential buyout by a global tobacco manufacturer.

However, investors continue to take a cautious approach to 22nd Century even though it is the only tobacco manufacturer with retail-ready very-low-nicotine products.

The 52-week share-price range is 61 cents to $2.70. The stock opened trading Tuesday at 74 cents.

In April, 22nd Century said in a regulatory filing Friday that it had received a deficiency letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department.

The manufacturer was told that for the last 30 consecutive business days, its common stock did not maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1 per share for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The company has up to 180 days — until Sept. 27 — to regain compliance by having the share price increase beyond $1 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business day.

It could be granted an additional 180 days if it fails to meet the share price requirement.