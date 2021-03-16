$25 million long-term care facility planned for Clemmons

A Georgia long-term care developer has received state regulatory approval to move 100 nursing-home beds in Forsyth County to a site near Clemmons Medical Center.

The N.C. Division of Health Services Regulation posted Tuesday that PruittHealth has permission to transfer the 100 beds currently at a facility in the Forsyth section of High Point.

According to the regulatory approval report, PruittHealth has pledged to build a $25.1 million facility at 3645 Harper Road in Clemmons. The report did not provide a projected opening date.

The parent company of PruittHealth is United Health Services Inc. The company projects paying for the capital investment with a $20.1 million loan from Synovus Bank and $5 million from reserves.

The High Point facility at 3830 N. Main St. was built in 1958 and remains in need of "substantial maintenance repair despite $4.1 million in capital improvements over the past nine years.