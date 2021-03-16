$25 million long-term care facility planned for Clemmons

A Georgia long-term care developer has received state regulatory approval to move 100 nursing-home beds in Forsyth County to a site near Clemmons Medical Center.
The N.C. Division of Health Services Regulation posted Tuesday that PruittHealth has permission to transfer the 100 beds currently at a facility in the Forsyth section of High Point.
According to the regulatory approval report, PruittHealth has pledged to build a $25.1 million facility at 3645 Harper Road in Clemmons. The report did not provide a projected opening date.
The parent company of PruittHealth is United Health Services Inc. The company projects paying for the capital investment with a $20.1 million loan from Synovus Bank and $5 million from reserves.
The High Point facility at 3830 N. Main St. was built in 1958 and remains in need of "substantial maintenance repair despite $4.1 million in capital improvements over the past nine years.
By comparison, PruittHealth described the Clemmons site as "in a less congested area with larger parcels of land available for development and expansion." The group sited being close to the Clemmons hospital as a primary factor in its land decision.
There will 95 private beds in the Clemmons facility. PruittHealth expects at least 90 residents in the High Point facility will be transferred to the Clemmons facility.
A special care unit at the High Point facility has been closed because of COVID-19 and will not be part of the Clemmons facility.
The High Point facility has a workforce of 74 full-time and full-time-equivalent employees. The planned Clemmons workforce would be 91 full-time and full-time equivalent employees.
