$40 million settlement reached between Juul Labs and NC

“This settlement is another step in that direction,” Juul said.

The attorney general’s office said that most of its documents in the Juul legal complaint will be made public Thursday and housed in a depository maintained by a North Carolina public university.

“These documents will increase transparency around Juul’s marketing and research and will help prevent this kind of epidemic from happening again,” according to the attorney general’s news release.

Pre-trial hearing

The Durham Superior judge ruled May 19 in favor of several pre-trial motions by the attorney general’s office regarding Juul’s actions. He said the company should face sanctions that could run into the millions of dollars.

According to The News & Observer in Raleigh, the judge determined Juul had violated the Unfair or Deceptive Trade Practices Act — which can carry an up to $5,000 fine for each violation — thousands of times.

North Carolina was the first state to sue Juul over accusations that it targets underage youths with its products.