$40 million settlement reached between North Carolina and Juul Labs.

Juul said in May that it has only sold tobacco and menthol flavors in North Carolina since 2019, that the social media posts in question were deleted before there was a trial, and that it also stopped all marketing of its products in 2019.

The N.C. lawsuit is similar in approach to the avalanche of county- and state-level lawsuits filed against opioid manufacturers to thwart product usage.

"Overall, the agreement does not look onerous as the financial penalty is comparatively small and stretched out over several years," said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.

"The restrictions on marketing also seem to be nothing beyond what is already in place via FDA and other rules."

Scott Ballin, past chairman of the anti-smoking alliance Coalition of Science or Health, said this settlement "could have a domino effect with other AG's moving to settle with or go after Juul, possibly adding additional more onerous requirements."

"I do understand that FDA's authority is acknowledged in a number of areas.