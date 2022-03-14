$438 million in unemployment claims not paid in a timely manner in North Carolina, state auditors find.

"The division was overwhelmed and not able to recover for months. Citizens who clearly qualified were being denied or their payments delayed. It was a debacle."

Although Zachary said that while the division "was just not prepared for such a large number of applications, but in all fairness, many of our systems — state, federal and local — were not prepared for the pandemic and why should they have been.

"Being prepared cost money, tax dollars. Generally we, as a society, try to plan ahead, but just can’t afford to keep all systems battle ready."

Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, also said the audit results were not surprising considering her legislative office "has handled hundreds of constituent complaints about access to unemployment benefits, some still outstanding."

"It’s been extraordinarily frustrating for North Carolinians who faced extreme financial hardship through no fault of their own.

"That said, I don’t think any of us could have anticipated the impact the pandemic had on our economy," Harrison said. "I think the agency was overwhelmed and in time established a system that was more responsive.

"Hopefully, we will be in better shape for any similar events in the future."

