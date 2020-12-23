5 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Forsyth, making December the pandemic's deadliest month in the county

The Triad and North Carolina remained at record-high levels for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

There are 3,043 North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday. The previous high was 3,001, reported Tuesday.

The 17-county Triad region had 879 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, up three from Tuesday.

The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations than any other region in the state for the past nine weeks. However, the Charlotte region currently has 764 COVID-19 related hospitalizations.

Experts say the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is linked to people gathering for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday that the current surge remains worrisome.

“Don’t get numb to these numbers,” Cooper said. ‘Even though they have plateaued a bit over the last few weeks, they are too high.

"We do expect higher (COVID) numbers from Christmas. We hope that a lot more families are being more careful” in following social gathering restrictions and guidelines.

Cooper warned about scam phone calls that offer to put individuals on a vaccine waiting list, but require them to share personal information.