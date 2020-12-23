5 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Forsyth, making December the pandemic's deadliest month in the county

Five more Forsyth County residents have died as a result of COVID-19, state health officials reported Wednesday.
There have been 23 deaths in Forsyth over the seven days, including six reported Monday and seven reported Dec. 17. The county's COVID-19 death toll stands at 212.
The latest N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' count means more 46 COVID-19 patients from Forsyth have died this month, more than during any month since the pandemic began.
There were 45 virus-related deaths in the county for all of November.
Forsyth had 209 new cases as of Wednesday for an overall total of 18,979.
DHHS will not provide daily COVID-19 updates Thursday and Friday before resuming on Saturday.
DHHS reported 5,609 new cases statewide Wednesday. The record high of 8,444 was reported Friday. The statewide total is at 494,511 since March.
The statewide death toll reached 6,360 after an additional 69 deaths were reported Wednesday.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.
Record high hospitalizations
The Triad and North Carolina remained at record-high levels for COVID-19 hospitalizations.
There are 3,043 North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday. The previous high was 3,001, reported Tuesday.
The 17-county Triad region had 879 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, up three from Tuesday.
The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations than any other region in the state for the past nine weeks. However, the Charlotte region currently has 764 COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
Experts say the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is linked to people gathering for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday that the current surge remains worrisome.
“Don’t get numb to these numbers,” Cooper said. ‘Even though they have plateaued a bit over the last few weeks, they are too high.
"We do expect higher (COVID) numbers from Christmas. We hope that a lot more families are being more careful” in following social gathering restrictions and guidelines.
Cooper warned about scam phone calls that offer to put individuals on a vaccine waiting list, but require them to share personal information.
"There’s no such waiting list in our action plan," Cooper said.
Red alert
Forsyth is on the DHHS list of counties experiencing critical community spread of COVID-19 and color-coded red, the highest level on the state's county alert system.
Tuesday’s update of the system designates Alamance, Alleghany, Ashe, Davidson, Davie, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Surry and Yadkin as counties with critical spread. Listed among counties with substantial community spread — color-coded in orange — are Stokes, Watauga and Wilkes counties.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, Tuesday encouraged North Carolinians to look at the map, see what color their county is, and “heed the recommendations, limit the number of households you are interacting with and limiting to just essential activities.”
The state's positive test rate was 10.7% out of 37,502 tests conducted Monday. That's down from a record high of 12.5% out of 61,596 tests conducted Thursday.
The percentage of Forsyth's COVID-19 tests returning positive results was at 12.7% out of about 1,150 tests Monday. The daily high is 12.9%, reached four times this month with the last time being Saturday.
According to Forsyth public health officials, as of Wednesday, 82.9% of Forsyth residents infected by COVID-19 had recovered, or 15,742 out of 18,979. There were 3,025 active cases in the county.
Forsyth health officials will issue their next county report on Monday.
The latest DHHS semiweekly report on long-term care facilities, released Tuesday, has 25 long-term care facilities in Forsyth with an outbreak. That's up from 21 on Friday and 11 on Oct. 13.
There are 33 resident deaths associated with the 25 current outbreaks in Forsyth.
The largest current number of cases in Forsyth is The Citadel at Winston-Salem with 89 residents, 25 staff and two reported resident deaths.
Also with at least 50 cases are: Magnolia Creek Assisted Living with 64 residents and 15 staff; Trinity Glen with 40 residents, including 10 deaths, and 37 staff; Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation with 40 residents, including three deaths, and 36 staff; and Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Center Inc. with 31 staff and 26 residents, including three deaths.
